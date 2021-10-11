In response to a report of poaching, an elephant kills a conservation hero.

One of the members of an anti-poaching team in southern Africa has been killed after being assaulted by a charging elephant while on duty.

Clever Kapandura, who was born in 1973, was charged at by a bull elephant while responding to an allegation of poaching on Friday, October 8, according to the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit’s Facebook status.

Before an ambulance could come to transport him to a local hospital, the team’s operations coordinator died as a result of his injuries acquired during the attack.

Kapandura, who joined the squad in 1999 and leaves behind a wife and children, was honored by the team.

“His experience and commitment to the tourist and conservation sectors spans 32 years, having been a founding member of the Wilderness Safaris team in 1990 before going across to dedicate his life to animal conservation,” according to the statement.

Clever was a kind, dedicated, enthusiastic, and well-respected part of the Victoria Falls community, as well as the wider tourism sector in Zimbabwe, and is widely regarded as one of the region’s conservation heroes, according to the statement. “We are heartbroken by our friend and colleague’s awful and senseless death.” The event occurred as Kapandura and a team were reacting to a report of a probable poaching incident, according to a statement from the anti-poaching squad that operates in Victoria Falls, which is located on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

When the team arrived on the spot, they noticed an elephant watching them from a distance of about 120 meters. When the elephant charged, the three-person crew broke up, but the elephant caught Kapandura.

His team members were able to chase the beast away and requested assistance. The reason for the elephant’s charge is still unknown to the team.

According to the Xinhua news agency, 112 people were murdered globally by elephant attacks in 2020. Elephants are being forced into encounters with humans as a result of the deterioration of their natural environment, according to research released in 2019.

Both humans and elephants have died as a result of this in Africa and India. Between 2010 and 2017, elephants killed 200 people in Kenya alone. The elephant has died. This is a condensed version of the information.