In post-election wrangling, Germany’s FDP has strong cards.

The liberal FDP party in Germany looks ready to play a large role in coalition negotiations to form the next government, buoyed by its best election result in ten years.

According to preliminary data, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) won a slim victory in Sunday’s election, taking 25.7 percent of the vote.

However, following a splintered vote, the SPD and its chancellor candidate, Olaf Scholz, will almost certainly require the cooperation of two other parties to form a governing majority.

To add to the confusion, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative alliance has indicated that it will try to build a government despite finishing second.

Enter the FDP, led by Christian Lindner, 42, a captivating speaker and fashionable dresser who is consistently ranked Germany’s sexiest politician.

Scholz and Armin Laschet of the CDU-CSU are wooing Lindner, who has indicated a preference for a coalition with the conservatives, even if he is keeping his options open.

According to CDU party sources, Laschet and Lindner talked late into the night.

Separately, SPD leader Scholz has stated that his favorite choice is to form a coalition with the Greens, who received 14.8 percent of the vote, and the FDP, which received 11.5 percent.

“Democratic parties should never rule out talking,” Lindner added, implying that the FDP should first meet with the Greens before meeting with the two larger parties.

Lindner acknowledged that the Greens’ focus on climate change had hit a nerve, and that “a great many people in our country would like to see a much bigger ecological sensitivity in politics,” and that he believed there were “a great many people in our country who would like to see a much bigger ecological sensitivity in politics.”

However, because the FDP does not get along well with either the SPD or the Greens, coalition negotiations could be difficult.

The FDP wants to prevent tax hikes and maintain Germany’s beloved debt ceiling, but the SPD and Greens want to boost the minimum wage, raise taxes on the wealthiest, and invest public funds in combating climate change.

“For the FDP, the coalition problem is exceedingly challenging. Its members don’t want the FDP to prop up a left-wing government, according to political scientist Oskar Niedermeyer of Berlin’s Free University.

The SPD’s enmity is mutual, with one party official recently referring to Lindner as a “airhead.”

This isn’t the first time the FDP has found itself in the role of prospective “kingmaker,” propping up a larger party in order to create a government.

