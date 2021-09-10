In oil-rich Norway, elections are dominated by climate change.

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of the Labour Party, is trying to unseat Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who has led the rich Scandinavian nation for the past eight years.

According to polls, Solberg is unlikely to win a second term, and the important question is whether Store’s hoped-for coalition with the Centre and Socialist Left parties will be able to secure a legislative majority.

If that does not happen, he may have to seek assistance from other small parties.

“For the right-wing to triumph, something truly extraordinary would have to happen,” political scientist Johannes Bergh of the Norwegian Institute for Social Research told AFP.

The campaign has mostly centered on the future of Norway’s oil sector, which is the largest in Western Europe.

Norway’s prosperity is due to black gold, which has allowed them to build the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

In recent years, the country has adopted ecologically friendly laws to combat climate change, but Store claims that this is insufficient.

He has promised to implement “fair” climate policy and close socioeconomic gaps.

“We haven’t done nearly enough in terms of climate change, and our welfare state has been chopped back, privatized, or divided up in many areas,” the 61-year-old told AFP.

“Inequalities have risen in Norway after eight years of right-wing politics.”

Despite the fact that Store’s Labour Party is predicted to do poorly in the polls, he should be able to win the election with the support of his allies, particularly the agrarian Centre Party and the Socialist Left.

It’s unclear whether the three parties will be able to form a majority or will have to rely on the communist Rodt party and the Green MDG party for support.

Oil exploration should be halted immediately, and production should cease by 2035, according to the Greens.

Store, on the other hand, has rejected the ultimatum, claiming that he wants to combat global warming without jeopardizing jobs.

“When it comes to forming a government after the elections, the climate and environment will be a huge issue, perhaps the most important issue,” Bergh predicted.

“Agreement amongst the various parties will be difficult.”

The centre-right has urged Norwegians to vote for Solberg because of his solid track record.

Solberg has led the country through the migration crisis, dropping oil prices, and the pandemic in his eight years as prime minister, a record for the Conservatives.

“This year, the decision is between Erna (Solberg’s) safe and mine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.