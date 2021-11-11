In mice, a new drug class reverses paralysis.

Scientists in the United States have found a new type of medicine that accelerates cell regeneration and reverses paralysis in mice with spinal injuries, allowing them to walk again in as little as four weeks.

The study was published in the journal Science on Thursday, and the researchers at Northwestern University intend to approach the Food and Drug Administration to propose human trials as soon as next year.

“The goal of our study was to develop a translatable therapy that might be introduced to the clinic to prevent persons from being paralyzed after catastrophic trauma or sickness,” study leader Samuel Stupp told AFP.

Curing paralysis has long been a medical objective, and other cutting-edge research in the field involves employing stem cells to generate new neurons (nerve cells), gene therapy to instruct the body to produce specific proteins to promote nerve healing, and infusing proteins.

Stupp’s group, on the other hand, employed nanofibers to simulate the structure of the “extracellular matrix,” a naturally occurring network of chemicals that surrounds tissue and is responsible for cell support.

Each fiber is 10,000 times smaller than a human hair and is made up of hundreds of thousands of bioactive chemicals known as peptides that send signals to encourage nerve regeneration.

The therapy was administered as a gel into tissue surrounding lab mice’s spinal cords 24 hours following an incision in their spines.

The researchers decided to wait a day because individuals who suffer catastrophic spinal injuries as a result of automobile accidents, gunfire, and other causes face similar delays in receiving care.

Mice who received the treatment were able to walk almost as well as they had before the accident four weeks later. Those who were not treated did not survive.

The mice were subsequently put down to see how the therapy affected them on a cellular level, and the researchers discovered that the spinal cords had improved dramatically.

Scar tissue that can operate as a physical barrier to regeneration was greatly reduced, and axons that had been severed regenerated.

In addition, myelin, an insulating covering of axons vital for carrying electric signals, had rebuilt, blood vessels delivering nutrients to wounded cells had formed, and more motor neurons had survived.

The scientists discovered that altering the molecules’ collective motion and efficacy was possible by introducing a specific mutation.

The scientists discovered that altering the molecules' collective motion and efficacy was possible by introducing a specific mutation.

This is because receptors in neurons are constantly moving and expanding, according to Stupp.