In Massachusetts, an emaciated humpback whale was discovered entangled in fishing gear.

On Cape Cod, Massachusetts, an emaciated humpback whale was discovered entangled in fishing gear.

The 30-foot whale died of “chronic entanglement,” according to officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), which beached at Provincetown Harbor on Cape Cod, according to local news outlet WCVB.

On Monday, IFAW authorities received reports of a dead whale in the harbor. The animal was discovered in a location where the carcass was nearly completely submerged during high tide.

The animal protection organization dispatched a team of six individuals to the scene on Tuesday, including a veterinarian and a biologist, to do a necropsy on the whale.

The whale was found to be a sub-adult humpback whale measuring just about 30 feet in length by the researchers.

Furthermore, the whale was underweight and had an empty stomach, with the exception of fluid, which are symptoms of persistent entanglement in fishing gear or marine debris, according to the necropsy (animal autopsy).

“While we aim to thoroughly examine every whale case that washes up on shore,” Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for the IFAW’s Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team, said, “cases like this one are a strong reminder of how important this work is to determine how we as humans impact these animals.”

The necropsy samples gathered on Tuesday were forwarded to labs for additional processing. The whale’s carcass will be left on the shore to disintegrate naturally, according to IFAW authorities.

The Center for Coastal Studies, situated in Provincetown, Massachusetts, has stated that it is seeking to identify the whale in question.

Entanglement is a serious concern to whales all around the world. While the actual scope of the problem is difficult to measure, the International Whaling Commission estimates that over 300,000 whales and dolphins die each year as a result of entanglement in fishing gear.

Entanglement can cause animals to drown because they can’t get to the surface to breathe, as well as lacerations and infections from equipment cutting into their skin, and malnutrition since they can’t feed or hunt as they used to.

Entanglement has the potential to be destructive to whale populations that are already endangered. For some animals, such as North Atlantic right whales off the East Coast of the United States.