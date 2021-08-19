In Malaysian floods, three people have died and four more are missing.

Authorities reported three people were dead and four others were missing when floodwaters raced down a mountain in northern Malaysia and flooded towns.

On Wednesday, floodwaters laden with dirt, rocks, and logs pounded villages around Mount Jerai, flooding streets and washing automobiles away.

Property in the two impacted areas was severely damaged, and some residents were trapped inside their homes, according to emergency responders.

Salwa Mohamad Isa, a local resident, told state news agency Bernama, “I grew up in this hamlet and this is the first time I’ve seen such an incident.”

“Bridges and highways were washed away, cars were washed away, and people were killed.”

The search and rescue operation is still on, with forty individuals being evacuated from their homes to community centers.

Clearing of forests and mining in the environmentally vulnerable area, according to local NGOs, could have played a role.

In a statement, they stated, “All of these damaging actions in this vulnerable ecosystem must be stopped immediately.”

However, a senior official has denied that logging was to blame for the floods, blaming the ferocity of the rain instead.

In tropical Malaysia, flash floods are widespread.

Climate change, on the other hand, increases the danger and severity of floods from intense rainfall, according to scientists, because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.