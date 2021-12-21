In Malaysian floods, 14 people have died and 70,000 people have been displaced.

The Malaysian military deployed boats to deliver food to residents trapped in their homes amid major floods, bringing the death toll to 14 and displacing over 70,000 people.

At the weekend, days of torrential rain caused some of the worst flooding in years across the country, engulfing cities and villages and cutting off major roads.

One of the hardest-hit districts is Selangor, the country’s wealthiest and most densely populated state, which encircles the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Some portions of Shah Alam remained under water on Tuesday, as military soldiers in boats supplied food to residents trapped in their homes and government shelters.

As floodwaters surged, Kartik Subramany abandoned his home and sought safety in a school for 48 hours before being evacuated with his family to a shelter.

“My house is completely destroyed, and both of my cars are totaled,” the 29-year-old said to AFP.

“These are the worst floods I’ve ever experienced. The federal government has horribly failed the people, failing in its main role of protecting and safeguarding life.” He is one of an increasing number of people who are criticizing the government’s tardy and ineffective reaction.

Thousands of emergency service and military personnel have been sent, but some argue that this is insufficient, and volunteers have stepped in to offer food and boats for the rescue attempt.

There have also been allegations of supermarkets being looted in one of the worst-affected areas of Shah Alam.

The official reaction, according to opposition MP Fuziah Salleh, is “hopeless” and “incompetent.”

“There was no early warning of the tremendous downpour,” she told AFP. “It’s tragic that so many lives have been lost.” The death toll from the floods increased to 14 on Tuesday, with eight people killed in Selangor and six in Pahang, according to the government news agency Bernama.

However, with reports of people still missing, the number of people reported missing is expected to rise.

According to government figures, the floods have pushed more than 71,000 people from their homes, including 41,000 in Pahang and 26,000 in Selangor.

Evacuees are being sheltered in government relief centers, but experts have warned that coronavirus infections connected to the overcrowding are likely to rise.

The rain has ceased, and flooding have retreated in many regions, leaving residents to calculate the cost.

“I’ve been in business for almost 24 years… this has never occurred before,” said Mohammad Awal, whose cosmetics shop was flooded outside of Kuala Lumpur.

During the monsoon season, the Southeast Asian nation is ravaged by floods every year.