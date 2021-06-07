In July, Jeff Bezos will travel to space with his brother and the winner of the Blue Origin auction.

Blue Origin, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ rocket business, has revealed that Bezos and his brother Mark will be among the three people to fly on the company’s first human trip next month.

Aboard July 20, Blue Origin is launching an auction in which anybody can bid for a seat on the company’s New Shepard spacecraft.

6,000 people from 143 different countries have already submitted bids. Currently, the highest bid is $2,800,000.

Blue Origin said the winning bidder would be joined aboard the rocket by the two Bezos brothers in a statement posted Monday afternoon.

The CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, made a statement