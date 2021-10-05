In Japan, the Yezo Virus, a new human-infecting virus, has been discovered.

A previously unknown virus that may infect humans and cause disease has been discovered by Japanese researchers.

This new virus, known as the Yezo virus, is spread by tick bites and causes a sickness characterized by fever and a decrease in blood platelets and white blood cells, which are essential for fighting foreign substances and disease.

When a 41-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in 2019 with a fever and leg pain after being bitten by a tick while walking in a Hokkaido forest, the Yezo virus was detected.

After two weeks of treatment, he was released. All tick-borne viruses that were known at the time were found to be negative in the male. Another patient was admitted the next year with similar symptoms after being bitten by a tick.

Hokkaido University researchers, led by virologist Keita Matsuno of the university’s International Institute for Zoonosis Control, performed genetic analysis on blood samples from the two patients and discovered a new nairovirus. This virus family comprises the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and the Nairobi Sheep Virus, both of which are transmitted through tick bites.

Since 2014, the team has been looking for evidence of the virus in blood samples of patients who had similar symptoms and were hospitalized to the hospital. They discovered Yezo virus evidence in at least five other individuals, all of whom had high fevers, low blood platelets, and white blood cells. There were also symptoms of aberrant liver function in these patients.

“At least seven persons in Japan have been infected with this novel virus since 2014, but no deaths have been confirmed,” Matsuno said in a news release from Hokkaido University.

The team’s findings were reported in Nature Communications.

The team named the new virus Yezo, after the historical Japanese name for the island of Hokkaido, where the virus was detected for the first time.

Researchers discovered signs of Yezo antibodies in raccoons and Hokkaido Sika deer, which are native to the region, after screening blood samples taken from wildlife over a 10-year period beginning in 2010. The study also discovered Yezo virus RNA in three major tick species across the island in Japan’s north.

Currently, there have been no fatalities linked to Yezo, according to Matsuno.