In Japan, heavy rain causes flooding and landslides.

As torrential rain created floods and landslides in western Japan on Saturday, more than a million people were encouraged to seek shelter, with at least one person killed and two more missing.

As the weather bureau recorded unusual volumes of rain in the area, authorities in Hiroshima and the northern section of Kyushu issued their highest evacuation notice.

Around 1.4 million inhabitants have been asked to evacuate their houses immediately under the non-compulsory notice, according to state broadcaster NHK.

In the town of Kurume in Fukuoka, TV video showed rescuers hauling inhabitants through submerged streets in a lifeboat, while a muddy stream overflowed in neighboring Saga prefecture.

A landslide in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, killed a 59-year-old lady and left two of her family members missing, according to a local official.

“For rescue operations, more than 150 troops, police, and firefighters were deployed to the site,” Takumi Kumasaki told AFP.

“As the heavy rain continues, they are carefully looking for the missing residents while keeping an eye out for more mudslides.”

A vast area of the country is expected to be soaked for several more days.

Climate change, according to scientists, is increasing the chance of heavy rain in Japan and other parts of the world because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

A meteorological agency official, Yushi Adachi, told reporters in Tokyo, “Unprecedented levels of heavy rain have been reported.”

“Some type of calamity has almost certainly already occurred,” Adachi stated.

“Even in locations where the risk of landslides and flooding is generally low, the highest level of awareness is required.”

Last month, heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide in the central resort town of Atami, killing 23 people and leaving four more missing.

In 2018, floods ravaged western Japan during the country’s annual rainy season, killing more than 200 people.