In January, Indonesia imposed a ban on coal exports due to domestic supply concerns.

Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of coal for electricity generation, announced on Saturday that it will halt coal exports in January to protect its local power supplies.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources stated in a statement that rising electricity demand in the country risks widespread outages unless additional supplies are diverted to power plants.

The majority of Indonesia’s coal is exported, although manufacturers are required to set aside a certain proportion to feed the country’s power plants.

The decision is made against a backdrop of rising demand, as post-pandemic economic development around the globe drives electricity demands that are incompatible with less-polluting options.

Last month, the International Energy Agency released a report.