In Iraq, archaeologists discovered an ancient wine press and carvings.

Archaeologists in Iraq announced the discovery of a large-scale wine factory from the Assyrian monarchs’ reign 2,700 years ago, as well as spectacular gigantic rock-carved royal reliefs, on Sunday.

According to a collaborative team of archaeologists from the Department of Antiquities in Dohuk and colleagues from Italy, the stone bas-reliefs depicting rulers praying to the gods were etched into the walls of a nearly nine-kilometer-long (5.5-mile) irrigation canal at Faida in northern Iraq.

Gods, monarchs, and holy creatures are depicted in the carvings, which span 12 panels spanning five metres (16 feet) broad and two metres tall. They date from Sargon II’s (721-705 BC) and his son Sennacherib’s reigns.

“There are other spots with rock reliefs in Iraq, especially in Kurdistan,” said Italian archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi, “but none are as large and massive as this one.”

“The paintings depict the Assyrian monarch worshipping in front of the Assyrian gods,” he explained, saying that all seven major gods are depicted, including Ishtar, the goddess of love and battle, who is depicted riding atop a lion.

The irrigation canal was carved out of limestone to transport water from the hills to the fields of farmers, and the carvings were done to honor the king who ordered its creation.

“Not only was it a religious picture of prayer, but it was also a political moment, a sort of propaganda scene,” Morandi Bonacossi continued.

“In this way, the monarch intended to demonstrate the locals that he was the one who built these vast irrigation systems, so… the people should remember this and be faithful.”

The researchers discovered large stone basins cut into white granite at Khinis, also near Dohuk, that were employed in commercial winemaking during Sennacherib’s reign in the late 8th or early 7th century BC.

“It was like an industrial wine factory,” said Morandi Bonacossi, a professor of Near Eastern archaeology at the University of Udine in Italy, who added that this was the first such find in Iraq.

“We discovered 14 installations that were used to press grapes and extract juice, which was then processed into wine,” says the researcher.

The fabled winged bulls are among the most famous carvings from the Assyrian period, with examples of gigantic reliefs on display at the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, as well as the Louvre in Paris and the British Museum in London.

Some of the world's earliest cities were founded in Iraq. It was once the same as the Assyrians.