In India’s monsoon deluge, sixteen more people were killed and many were rescued.

Officials reported Tuesday that torrential monsoon rains in eastern India have killed at least 16 people and displaced a quarter of a million others, with the air force joining rescue attempts.

The latest killings in West Bengal happened just days after a torrent of water ripped away homes and sparked landslides, killing 11 people in the state.

During India’s perilous monsoon season, which runs from June to September, flooding and landslides are common, wreaking havoc.

Climate change has exacerbated the annual downpours, according to researchers.

Over the previous two days, two river banks have been overrun, affecting at least half a million people in six West Bengal districts, according to the state’s disaster management minister, Javed Ahmed Khan.

Officials said that five of the 16 persons killed were washed away in the water, while the remainder died when their mud houses collapsed.

Military helicopters rescued dozens of people from the roof of a drowned building, including a 100-year-old grandmother and a nine-month-old baby, Khan said.

After water from a local dam was released, triggering rapid flooding, panicked residents were forced to move to higher land.

“We are concerned that a large number of passengers are still stranded. Helicopters from the Indian Air Force and disaster management personnel are attempting to save them,” he added.

Samir Nandi, 65, a villager, said he had “never witnessed such a deluge.”

“Many residents in (my) village have taken refuge on the roofs of buildings, hoping to be rescued.”

According to senior state official Harekrishna Dribedi, authorities have put up more than 40 relief centers for the displaced in flood-affected districts.

At least 250 people have died so far as a result of this year’s monsoon, which had already overwhelmed the western coast.

Last month, landslides in Maharashtra’s western state killed at least 200 people, flooding villages with sludge.

Several deaths have also been recorded in the northern Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.