In India, the climate crisis has triggered an increase in lightning strike deaths.

Faizuddin is still traumatized by the lightning strike that killed his three friends while they were taking photographs atop a 400-year-old fort in India, where lethal strikes are becoming more common due to climate change.

Hundreds of people have died in similar ways this year in Rajasthan, a western desert state where thunderstorm-related deaths were once uncommon.

“Three thunderbolts struck me one after the other,” Faizuddin recalled, his voice quivering as he lay wrapped in a blanket in his humble Jaipur house.

During a July storm that claimed the lives of eight other people, he and three childhood friends climbed hundreds of steps to a watchtower on top of Amer Fort.

“The explosion was tremendous; it sounded like a massive bomb had gone off. My pants and shoes caught fire, my limbs stiffened, and I couldn’t move,” the 21-year-old told AFP, a huge cut on his head still visible.

According to government estimates, over 2,500 people die each year in India as a result of lightning strikes, compared to only 45 in the United States.

During violent thunderstorms, cattle and other animals are frequently killed or maimed, with one blast of lightning in northeastern Assam state wiping out a herd of 18 elephants in May.

Thunderbolts may carry up to a billion volts of electricity and wreak massive damage to structures when they strike.

A bolt struck a tower at another fort in Chittorgarh earlier this year, a few hours south of where Faizuddin’s friends died, and a massive chunk of stone plummeted to the ground.

A rod was installed at the location to divert lightning away from the centuries-old structure, but it proved useless, according to Ratan Jitarwal, a conservator overseeing the fort’s meticulous repairs.

Lightning strikes are also getting more common, with about 19 million strikes recorded in the year to March, up by a third from the previous year.

According to Sanjay Srivastava of the Lightning Resilient India Campaign, one of the few organizations collecting data on thunderstorms, global warming is to blame.

“There is a sudden rush of large lightning due to climate change and localised heating of the Earth’s surface, as well as increased moisture,” he told AFP.

The problem is global, with studies published this year predicting that the average number of lightning strikes inside the Arctic Circle could double by the end of the century.

This could cause extensive tundra fires, releasing large amounts of carbon from permafrost into the atmosphere and aggravating global warming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.