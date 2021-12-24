In India, Muslim worshippers are being persecuted because they do not have a place to pray.

On Fridays, Dinesh Bharti and other activists drive around Gurgaon, the latest flashpoint of sectarian tensions under India’s Hindu nationalist administration, heckling and harassing Muslims praying outside.

The thickset Hindu guy in his 40s, a red tilak on his forehead identifying him as a committed member of India’s majority faith, warned that Muslims praying in public “cause issues in the country and the entire world.”

The election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 strengthened hardline parties who saw India as a Hindu country with a Muslim minority of 200 million people who are potentially dangerous foreigners.

Gurgaon is a sophisticated satellite city of New Delhi, India’s capital. Approximately 500,000 Muslims reside in the area, have migrated there for work, or work there during the day.

The city has 15 mosques for them, but the local administration has refused to allow additional to be built, despite the fact that the number of Hindu temples in the city has increased.

As a result, the community has been compelled to hold Friday afternoon prayers in open spaces, which are the most important of the week for Muslims.

Hindu groups have thrown cow poo at Islamic prayer places in recent years and referred to worshippers as terrorists and Pakistanis, referring to India’s Muslim-majority neighbor and arch-rival Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the number of allowed outdoor worship venues has been steadily reduced by the local authorities.

Outdoor prayers in Gurgaon “shall no longer be tolerated,” according to Haryana’s state chief minister, who is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hindu groups celebrated last Friday by erecting a makeshift temple and community kitchen to feed hundreds of people while devotional music blared, undermining their argument that religion may only be practiced indoors.

Hundreds of Muslims lined up all around town to take turns worshiping at one of the six remaining prayer locations.

Muslims were heckled and made to sing slogans like “Hail Lord Ram,” a Hindu deity, that have become popular among Modi’s supporters.

“If the administration does not find a solution to the problem, it will get more complicated and serious,” a Muslim priest at the prayer group, Sabir Qasmi, told AFP.

Modi has been a longtime member of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

When he was state chief minister in Gujarat in 2002, he was momentarily prevented from entering the United States due to religious rioting.

A series of lynchings of Muslims by Hindu mobs for so-called cow protection — a revered animal for many Hindus — and other hate crimes have occurred since his election.