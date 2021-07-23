In India, landslides have killed 44 people and left dozens more missing.

Authorities in western India announced Friday that landslides caused by monsoon rains killed 44 people.

Three distinct landslides occurred on Thursday evening in Maharashtra state’s Raigad district, south of India’s financial center Mumbai, leaving at least 38 people missing.

“In Raigad district, 42 people have killed as a result of landslides, while 38 people remain missing,” state government spokesperson Anirudha Ashtaputre told AFP.

“Six more landslides have occurred in Satara district, resulting in the deaths of two people,” he added.

Up to 15 persons were also reported missing in other parts of the state.

After the downpour triggered floods that stranded thousands, the Navy and Air Force joined rescue attempts, but their efforts were impeded by landslides that blocked roads, including the key highway connecting Mumbai and Goa.

Following 24 hours of nonstop rain, the Vashishti river overflowed, burying roads and residences in Chiplun, a city 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra’s chief minister, said rescue officials were battling to reach Chiplun’s cut-off neighborhoods.

“The floodwaters have damaged roads and bridges, and the situation is concerning,” Thackeray told reporters.

The Indian Navy dispatched seven rescue teams to the affected areas, each with rubber boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys, as well as professional divers and a helicopter to transfer stranded civilians.

The Army announced that 15 teams will be stationed in the worst-affected districts overnight to rescue stranded persons and administer first aid.

According to a news release from the state government, a landslide in the town of Khed injured ten people.

Another “10 to 15 people are presumably trapped beneath the rubble,” according to the statement.

The Indian meteorological service has issued red advisories for numerous areas across the state, suggesting that heavy rain is expected to persist for the next few days.

During India’s perilous monsoon season, which runs from June to September, flooding and landslides are prevalent, as are poorly constructed structures and walls buckling after days of nonstop rain.

Authorities reported a structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum just before daybreak on Friday, killing four people.

The tragedy occurred less than a week after many homes in Mumbai were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide, killing at least 34 people.

Last weekend, rainwater overwhelmed a water filtration complex, affecting supply “in much of Mumbai,” a megacity of 20 million people, according to local authorities.

Last month, a building collapsed, killing 12 individuals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.