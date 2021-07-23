In India, 36 people have died in landslides, with dozens more missing.

Authorities in western India announced Friday that 36 people were killed in landslides caused by monsoon rains.

Three distinct landslides occurred on Thursday evening in the Raigad area of Maharashtra state, south of India’s financial center Mumbai, leaving at least 40 people missing.

“At least 35 to 40 individuals remain trapped, and we are attempting to rescue them,” a local official said.

Up to 15 persons were also reported missing in other parts of the state.

After the downpour triggered floods that stranded thousands, the Navy and Air Force joined rescue attempts, but their efforts were impeded by landslides that blocked roads, including the key highway connecting Mumbai and Goa.

Following 24 hours of nonstop rain, the Vashishti river overflowed, burying roads and residences in Chiplun, a city 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Mumbai.

The Indian Navy dispatched seven rescue teams to the affected areas, each with rubber boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys, as well as professional divers and a helicopter to transfer stranded civilians.

According to a news release from the state government, a landslide in the neighboring town of Khed injured ten people.

Another “10 to 15 people are presumably trapped beneath the rubble,” according to the statement.

The Indian meteorological service has issued red advisories for numerous areas across the state, suggesting that heavy rain is expected to persist for the next few days.

During India’s perilous monsoon season, which runs from June to September, flooding and landslides are prevalent, causing poorly constructed houses and walls to break after days of nonstop rain.

Last weekend, numerous residences in Mumbai were destroyed by a collapsing wall and a landslide, killing at least 34 people.

Rainwater overwhelmed a water filtration complex, affecting supply “in most of Mumbai,” a megacity of 20 million people, according to local officials.

A structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum last month, killing 12 people.

In Bhiwandi, near the financial capital, a three-story apartment building collapsed in September, killing 39 people.

In Maharashtra, more than 150 people died in 2014 after severe rains forced a hill to crumble in, burying scores of locals beneath mud and debris.

According to a report published in April by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), climate change is making India’s monsoons stronger.

Nearly a fifth of the world’s population might be affected by the report’s dire predictions for food, farming, and the economy.

“Since. Brief News from Washington Newsday.