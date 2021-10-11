In Hong Kong speedboat smuggling raids, Triads have been apprehended.

A series of operations targeting gangs employing high-powered speedboats to carry contraband to the Chinese mainland resulted in the arrest of dozens of Hong Kong triad members, police said Monday.

For years, smuggling has been a mainstay of the triad organized criminal organizations operating on both sides of the border, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the issue has exploded.

After a marine officer was slain last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers following a high-speed chase, police launched an investigation.

Hong Kong police announced on Monday that 365 people had been arrested in a series of coordinated searches over the last two weeks, including 35 men from a variety of backgrounds suspected of running the marine smuggling activities.

Senior superintendent Ho Chun-tung of Hong Kong’s Organized Crime and Triad Bureau told reporters that Chinese mainland police apprehended two men suspected of being involved in the collision that killed the officer.

More than 50 speedboats, as well as 1,700 tonnes of frozen meat worth HK$500 million ($64 million), had been seized.

Frozen beef is only one of the many high-demand items smuggled into China by criminals.

Everything from designer watches, purses, and shoes to endangered animal parts, cosmetics, wines, whiskey, and cigars have been seized in recent speedboat smuggling operations.

Hong Kong has no sales tax, making successful smuggling extremely profitable.

Mainland Fake brands abound in China, and ongoing food safety concerns have bolstered demand for imported items.

Smugglers often relied on sheer power of numbers until the crackdown initiated by the marine officer’s death.

Every day, scores of Chinese mainland warships would assemble near the city’s airport just outside Hong Kong’s seas.

Speedboats laden with cargo, some with as many as six engines to outrun the cops, would then emerge en masse and dash to the waiting mainland boats.

Some of the latest dramatic smuggling runs were caught on camera by members of the public using their phones.

While Hong Kong has traditionally been one of the safest cities in the world in terms of street violence, the city has long been home to triad organized crime groups.

The gangs can be traced back to Chinese fraternal organizations from the nineteenth century.

When communists assumed power in mainland China in 1949, most people fled to Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

However, in recent decades, the majority of triad gangs have shifted their ideological allegiance to Beijing.

Since Hong Kong’s handover from the United Kingdom in 1997, some of Beijing’s most fervent detractors have been on the receiving end of a triad attack.

