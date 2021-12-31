In his New York address, Macron hopes for a ‘Turning Point’ in the EU.

In a national address barely four months before elections, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that 2022 should be a “changing moment” for the European Union.

The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a slim favorite for re-election in April, praised the EU’s work in procuring Covid-19 vaccinations for the continent and providing cash for national stimulus plans to be implemented in 2022.

In a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential residence, he declared, “The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe.” “So much has been said about our continent in recent years. They claim it is split, unable of collaborating on projects, and on the verge of becoming a historical footnote. “The Covid-19 dilemma has proved that our Europe can be both beneficial and hopeful,” he added “he stated

On January 1, France will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union, which many believe Macron will utilize to boost his re-election campaign.

“You can count on my total commitment to ensure that this period, which comes around every 13 years, is a moment of progress for you,” Macron said, before laying out his top goals, which include border control, European defense, climate change, and gender equality.

On New Year’s Eve, iconic buildings around the country, including the Elysee Palace and the Eiffel Tower, were lighted in the blue of the EU flag to commemorate the start of the six-month EU presidency.

On the Covid-19 problem in France, which has seen more than 200,000 daily infections this week, Macron remarked that “there will be difficult weeks ahead,” but that “maybe the year we leave the epidemic behind” will be 2022.

“We can survive this wave” because of France’s strong immunization rate, he said.

The government in Paris has canceled its customary New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular, while nightclubs around the country have been shut down and dancing has been outlawed in bars.

Outside of big cities like Paris, mandatory mask-wearing has reappeared, although there are no curfews or limitations on meetings at residences.

In a veiled critique of his far-right nationalist opponents Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, who he sees as fomenting splits, Macron concluded by urging the country to remain “together” and to “continue to accept our differences” in the run-up to the April election.

“Remain united, friendly, and together,” he said, before concluding, “Long live our Europe, the republic, and France.”

