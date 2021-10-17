In Haiti, there are calls for the release of a US missionary group that has been kidnapped.

Civil society organizations in Haiti demanded the immediate release of American missionaries kidnapped a day earlier by one of the criminal gangs operating in the city, Port-au-Prince, amid rising insecurity.

“We demand the release of the kidnapped folks, whether they are American citizens or not,” said Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights in the capital. According to him, the current scenario is “harmful to human dignity.” A Haitian security source told AFP that the group of 15 to 17 persons, who included children and at least one Canadian, were kidnapped while returning from a visit to an orphanage 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of the city.

According to the source, some members of the Ohio-based missionary group were on their first trip to Haiti.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, they are being held by the “400 Mawozo” gang, which has been carrying out kidnappings and robberies in the area between Port-au-Prince and the Dominican Republic border for months.

On routes it controls, the gang has stolen multiple vehicles, including entire busloads of victims, kidnapping both Haitians and foreigners and keeping them for ransoms that are frequently several times a Haitian’s annual wages.

“The police have shown incapable of tackling the gangs, which have become more organized and control more and more territory” in and around the capital and provincial cities, according to Jean.

His organization has discovered an alarming spike in kidnappings in Haiti: over 600 in the first three months of 2021, compared to 231 in the same period in 2020.

The missionary party was kidnapped early Saturday morning on highways controlled by the Mawozo tribe. A number of Haitians, in addition to the Americans, were kidnapped.

The US State Department provided no additional information. “The wellbeing and safety of US nationals abroad is one of the greatest concerns of the Department of State,” a spokesman said exclusively.

“These reports have been brought to our attention, and we have nothing further to say at this time.”

Given the extreme sensitivity of such circumstances, officials usually keep their mouths shut when it comes to kidnappings.

The Mawozo organization kept ten people for 20 days in April, including two French Catholic priest members, before releasing them.

For years, Haiti has faced natural and man-made hurdles that have stifled economic growth.

The death of President Jovenel Moise on July 7 by an armed private commando threw the country into even more chaos. Then there was the earthquake on August 14th.