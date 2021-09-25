In Germany’s razor-thin polls, Merkel makes a final push for a successor.

In a last-ditch effort to shore up her battered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany’s future.

In the campaign for the chancellery, Laschet, 60, has been lagging his Social Democrat opponent Olaf Scholz, despite final surveys putting the difference between them within the margin of error, making the vote one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

Merkel had intended to retain a quiet profile in the election campaign as she prepared to leave politics after 16 years at the helm. However, she has been drawn into the frenzied campaign pace of her party’s controversial head, Laschet.

Merkel brought Laschet to her area near the Baltic coast in the final week of the campaign and hosted the conservatives’ bigwigs’ closing rally in Munich on Friday.

On Friday, Merkel appealed to Germany’s mostly older voters, urging them to maintain her conservatives in office for the sake of Germany’s distinctive stability.

“Armin Laschet must become chancellor to keep Germany stable, and the CDU and CSU must be the most powerful force,” she stated.

She visited Laschet’s hometown and constituency of Aachen, a spa city near Germany’s western border with Belgium and the Netherlands, where he was born and still lives, a day before the election.

She urged robust mobilization for her conservative alliance, saying, “It is for your future, the future of your children, and the future of your parents.”

She stated that climate preservation will be a top priority for the next administration, but that it will not be accomplished “just through rules and regulations.”

“New technology breakthroughs, new methods, researchers, interested individuals who think about how it may be done, and people who engage are all needed for that,” she said.

She described Laschet as a “bridge-builder” who will “get people on board” in helping Germany tackle such problems.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to demand change and more climate protection, with one prominent activist dubbing Sunday’s election the “vote of a century.”

Scholz was also staying close to home at the other end of the country as the election neared, chasing for last-minute votes.

Scholz will hold "future dialogues" with people in his Potsdam electorate, a city on the outskirts of Berlin known for its