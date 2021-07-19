In Germany, the number of people killed by floods has risen to 165.

On Monday, the death toll from Germany’s worst floods in living memory climbed to 165, as rescue workers combed through devastated towns in search of scores more people still missing.

Last week, a two-day downpour in western Germany sent torrents of water rushing down streets, sweeping away trees, cars, and sheds, and demolishing swaths of houses.

After attempting to collect valuables, many victims have been found dead in sodden cellars, while others have been swept away by the sheer force of the water.

Emergency crews have been working nonstop to assess damaged structures, clear debris, and restore gas, power, and phone service.

Police have used speedboats and divers to recover bodies in some areas.

A police spokesperson told AFP that a total of 117 people had died in Rhineland-Palatinate, with 47 deaths in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia and one in Bavaria.

Horst Seehofer, Germany’s interior minister, and Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia and a frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, were scheduled to visit Euskirchen on Monday.

Merkel paid a visit to Schuld on Sunday, calling the devastation “shocking” and urging the globe to speed up efforts to address the climate catastrophe.

Climate change has risen to the top of the German agenda as a result of the disaster, ahead of the September 26 elections that will mark the end of Merkel’s 16-year presidency.

Climate change, experts argue, increases the danger and intensity of flooding from heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

In recent days, heavy rains have pounded southern Germany, as well as Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Austria.

In Belgium, at least 31 people have died.

The high death toll has prompted questions about Germany’s weather alert system and whether individuals in high-risk areas were properly alerted.