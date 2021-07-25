In French Polynesia, Macron will discuss the legacy of nuclear tests.

On the airstrip, French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with flower garlands and Tahitian dancers as he arrived for his first official trip to French Polynesia on Saturday night.

He intends to debate the territory’s strategic role, the legacy of nuclear tests, and the existential threat of rising seas presented by global warming while in the South Pacific.

Residents in the huge archipelago of more than 100 islands midway between Mexico and Australia are hopeful Macron will guarantee compensation for radiation victims as a result of decades of nuclear testing while France pursued nuclear weapons.

The tests are still a source of profound hatred, as they are perceived as proof of racist colonial views that ignored islanders’ lives.

“During this visit, the president hopes to develop a robust and transparent discussion by promoting a number of tangible initiatives, including the opening of state archives and individual compensation,” according to a French presidential official who did not want to be identified.

At a meeting with delegates from the semi-autonomous region convened by President Edouard Fritch earlier this month, French officials denied any cover-up of radiation exposure.

The discussion took place after the investigative website Disclose reported in March that the fallout’s impact was significantly greater than officials had admitted, citing declassified French military data on the roughly 200 experiments.

Since the testing concluded in 1996, only 63 Polynesian civilians have been paid for radiation exposure, according to Disclose.

Macron, who landed in the South Pacific after attending the Tokyo Olympics, will also spell out his strategic strategy for the strategically important zone, where China has made no secret of its desire to dominate military and commercial affairs.

French Polynesia is one of three French possessions in the Pacific, with a population of roughly 280,000 people spread across a vast swath of island groupings the size of Western Europe.

The island of Tahiti is the most densely populated of the group.

According to an Elysee official, Macron will “explain the Indo-Pacific policy and the position France intends to maintain in this more polarized zone.”

Macron also intends to address the dangers that rising sea levels and cyclones pose to the islands, which some scientists believe will become more deadly as a result of climate change.

His first stop will be at a hospital where workers are rushing to use vaccines to tackle the escalating number of Covid-19 infections.

Many Polynesians are still apprehensive of vaccinations, with only 29% of people inoculated, compared to over 49% in France as a whole.