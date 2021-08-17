In France, a ‘ferocious’ wildfire near Saint-Tropez has forced evacuations.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, including visitors in campsites, to escape a wildfire burning near the posh tourist resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, according to the fire department.

With high temperatures and strong gusts, around 750 firemen and water-dropping aircraft were combating the blaze in hazardous conditions.

“Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but no one has been injured,” said Delphine Vienco, a fire department spokeswoman, adding that the blaze was “still quite fierce.”

Southern France is the most recent region in the Mediterranean basin to be affected by flames this summer, a seasonal occurrence that climate experts predict will become more common as a result of human-caused global warming.

Parts of Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, and Morocco have already been destroyed by large fires.

The fire started Monday at a motorway rest stop around 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Toulon.

According to the fire brigade, it had already engulfed more than 3,500 hectares of woodland and scrubland by Tuesday morning.

“This is the area that has been covered, but it is too early to quantify the amount of land that has been burned,” the spokeswoman stated.

According to Vienco, the majority of the evacuations took place in and around Saint-Tropez, as well as the towns of Le Mole and Grimaud.

“The fire is massive, spreading at a rate of four kilometers per hour; it’s a tremendous battle.”

“We managed to keep the fire from reaching Garde-Freinet,” a village some 20 kilometers from Saint-Tropez, throughout the night.

Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, is scheduled to visit the affected communities later Tuesday.

The Var prefecture reported that numerous campsites had been evacuated and urged residents to avoid congested routes near the Gulf of Saint-Tropez so that emergency personnel could reach the area.

Those that were evacuated were lodged in local government buildings.

So far this year, the hot and parched southeast of France, which is prone to summer wildfires, has been comparatively spared.

According to the Prometheus database on Mediterranean forest fires, the total area burned in France in the four regions affected in 2021 was 2,336 hectares, compared to 7,698 for the entire year of 2020.

A fire destroyed 1,000 hectares in a famous vacation location west of Marseille last year.

At least 2,700 people, many of them were tourists, were forced to flee, some by water.