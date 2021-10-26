In Europe summits, Biden trades domestic tensions for foreign frustrations.

President Joe Biden will flee the brutal political turbulence in the United States for the more convivial realm of diplomacy in Europe this week, but the trip could be just as frustrating.

The G20 conference in Rome this weekend and the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next Monday and Tuesday should provide a welcome break, if not quite a Roman vacation, for a seasoned foreign policy specialist like Biden.

Rather than fighting with his split Democratic Party or attempting to ignore taunts from angry ex-president Donald Trump and his Republicans, Biden will spend much of his time with friends.

The 78-year-old will have an ideal opportunity to promote his slogan, “America is back.”

However, for a president struggling to make those statements more than a slogan, the probable absences from Rome and Glasgow of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will make it difficult to accomplish anything.

Despite referring to the US-China relationship as the most important on the world, Biden has yet to meet Xi in his capacity as president. He can only make two phone conversations and a scheduled video summit later this year.

The G20 is typically used to bring together members of Western groups such as NATO and the G7 with less certain allies and even adversaries.

This time, the White House isn’t even announcing bilateral meetings with the leaders of two of America’s most important — albeit troublesome — allies: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, “We don’t even know who’s coming to represent Saudi Arabia.”

Instead, Biden will spend much of his time with pals, some of whom may be questioning how strong their friendship is following the tragic US pullout from Afghanistan.

Biden’s first meeting with Pope Francis, which will take place on Friday at the Vatican, will see the second Catholic US president team up with a pontiff who shares many of his political views, whether on the environment or the need to care for the poor.

On the same day, Biden will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in one of his most widely awaited meetings.

In mid-September, a huge disagreement erupted between Washington and Paris over Australia’s abrupt announcement that it would buy US nuclear-powered submarines, abandoning a previous deal for French conventional vessels.

However, the Rome summit will most likely emphasize that both parties are ready to go forward.

And, in the major summits, Biden will mostly be preaching to the converted, or at the very least to a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.