In Europe, at least 126 people have died as a result of floods.

On Friday, the death toll from Europe’s terrible floods climbed to at least 126, with the majority of the victims in western Germany, where rescuers were urgently searching for missing persons.

The torrent, called the “flood of death” by Germany’s top-selling daily Bild, caught people entirely off guard.

In other parts, streets and residences were submerged by floodwaters, and cars were left overturned on flooded streets as the floodwaters receded. Some districts were cut off from the rest of the world.

Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP that “everything was under water within 15 minutes.”

“Everything was under water, including our flat, our office, and our neighbors’ homes.”

Residents were taken aback by the extent of the destruction as floodwaters rose overnight.

“We ran home and discovered ourselves in waist-deep water. And then another 50 centimetres were added overnight,” Christoph Buecken of Eschweiler, North Rhine-Westphalia, said (NRW).

Adding to the disaster, three more persons were thought dead in a landslide sparked by floods in northern Germany on Friday.

Hundreds of individuals have gone missing in the country, while the death toll in Belgium has risen to 23, with more than 21,000 people without power in one region.

Heavy rains pounded Luxembourg and the Netherlands, flooding numerous districts and causing tens of thousands of people to flee Maastricht.

Several houses collapsed totally in Germany’s hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, evoking analogies to the aftermath of a tsunami.

In Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected municipalities just to the north, at least 24 people have been confirmed deceased.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she spoke with President Joe Biden, that “I worry we will only know the full scale of the calamity in the coming days.”

“My heart and empathy go out to all of those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy, or who are still concerned about the fate of others who are still missing.”

Authorities stated Friday that the death toll in Rhineland-Palatinate has risen to 60, bringing the national total to at least 103.

Around 1,300 persons were reported missing in Ahrweiler, while local authorities told Bild that the high number was most likely owing to damaged phone networks.

Up to 60 people are suspected to be missing, according to regional interior minister Roger Lewentz, who told local media, “and when you haven’t heard from somebody for such a long time… you have to fear the worst.”

“It’s likely that the number of victims will continue to rise in the next days,” he continued.

Several persons have died as a result of the accident. Brief News from Washington Newsday.