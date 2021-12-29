In December, Alaska experiences a record-breaking 67-degree day with heavy unseasonal precipitation.

Kodiak, Alaska, set a new high temperature record of 67 degrees Fahrenheit the day after Christmas, while other places in the state had temperatures in the 50s and 60s this week.

It takes a lot of research and analysis to link a single heatwave to climate change, but scientists agree that heat waves are growing more regular and severe. According to GISS Director Gavin Schmidt, 2020 tied 2016 for the hottest year on record, and seven of the last ten years have been the warmest on record.

On Sunday, the warm spot on Kodiak, Alaska, was remarkably in the 60s, according to URMA research (highest temperature).

"Whether or not a given year sets a record is unimportant; what matters are long-term trends." With these tendencies, and as human effect on the climate grows, we must expect records to be broken in the future," Schmidt added.

A high-pressure system known as a heat dome is responsible for the recent heat wave in Alaska, which has resulted in record high temperatures of above 100 degrees throughout the Pacific Northwest this year. “This would not have occurred to me in late December,” Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy in Fairbanks, said.

In addition to breaking the statewide record, #Kodiak broke the day record by TWENTY degrees, making it the warmest temperature on record for any date between October 5th and April 21st…meaning it would’ve broken monthly records in November, January, February, and March as well.

According to Thoman, other portions of Alaska have had record quantities of precipitation, with the Fairbanks area seeing its most violent snowstorm since 1937. Because the chilly air in Alaska doesn’t store much moisture, December is usually a dry month. Because the air is lovely and chilly, whatever moisture does flow tends to be “the more fluffy powder,” according to Thoman.

Heavy rain has coated other settlements in Alaska with ice, creating power outages and forcing highways to close, leaving them slippery and unsafe for an extended period of time. According to the Washington Post, Fairbanks received 1.93 inches of precipitation, making it the wettest December day on record and the third wettest day since 1929, on top of being the wettest December this year.