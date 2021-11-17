In Colorado, approximately 100 dinosaur tracks dating back 150 million years have been discovered.

At a well-known location in Colorado, more than 100 fresh dinosaur traces dating back about 150 million years have been discovered.

The tracks were discovered following floods at the Picket Wire Canyonlands in the state’s southeast, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette on Tuesday, citing US Forest Service officials.

According to the Forest Service, Picket Wire Canyonlands in the Comanche National Grassland is home to the biggest dinosaur track site in North America, with over 1,900 distinct footprints spanning 130 unique trackways.

The tracks can be discovered along the Purgatoire River’s banks along a quarter-mile stretch of bedrock.

Dinosaurs left the traces roughly 150 million years ago, during the Jurassic Period, when southern Colorado had a tropical temperature and forests of tree ferns, ground ferns, pines, and sequoia trees.

The Purgatoire River Valley was once part of a large shallow lake. Several dinosaur species used to walk the muddy banks of this lake, leaving behind tracks that petrified under the appropriate conditions and can still be seen today.

The dinosaur tracks at Picket Wire Canyonlands were covered in several inches of muck and debris after the Purgatoire River flooded this summer.

This prompted experts and volunteers to begin cleaning up the scene using shovels and excavators in try to restore visibility to the tracks.

Crews discovered the fresh tracks as part of the clean-up process. The Forest Service’s paleontologist, Bruce Schumacher, told the Gazette that between 100 and 150 tracks had been discovered by crews.

The traces were most likely produced by dinosaurs from the Brontosaurus genus, according to the scientist. These were enormous dinosaurs with long necks and tails that lived between 156 and 145 million years ago during the Late Jurassic Period.

According to John Linn, a district ranger for the Comanche National Grassland, “Every trail leads to a national treasure. It was only yesterday when I hiked it. It never fails to astound me. When I stand in those 150 million-year-old tracks, I’m always filled with wonder.” Starting from the Withers Canyon Trailhead, the hike to the dinosaur tracks is 11.2 miles round trip. From the source. This is a condensed version of the information.