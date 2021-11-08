In Colorado, a bear was caught trying to hibernate under a family’s home.

According to a report, a bear attempted to hibernate under a family’s home in Nederland, Colorado.

Unbeknownst to husband and wife Michael and Judith Payne, a bear had been preparing to spend the winter beneath their house, according to Fox affiliate KDVR.

The couple said they were first made aware of the bear’s existence when their dog, Champ, began barking at it.

“Then the bear walked out and was right at the entrance, and I was inches away from it but for the glass door,” Judith Payne told KDVR.

The bear was ultimately scared off by the dog’s barking, and it retreated into a den it had built four to five feet beneath the couple’s home.

“‘That’s not good,’ I remarked. “We’ve had bears pass through before, but none have stayed,” Michael Payne explained.

“I had no idea.” I’m not sure how long he’d been there. They’re just getting settled in for the winter in the next several weeks, so I’m sure [the hole]was fairly fresh.” Bears begin to prepare for winter by eating and drinking as much as possible in order to gain weight.

They will also build a den in a variety of places, such as hollow trees or logs, under tree roots, in rock crevices, or in high trees in warmer climes.

Bears will hibernate in these dens for the duration of their hibernation, which causes their heartbeat and respiration to decrease dramatically and their body temperature to drop.

The Paynes contacted a Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee, Sam Peterson, to help them remove the bear from their property after it fled into the hole.

Peterson utilized ammonia for the job, which has a deterring impact on bears. The bear beneath the Paynes’ house had had enough of the ammonia scent and rushed out of the den and off the property.

The Paynes told KDVR that they were relieved that their unwanted visitor had left sooner than expected, but that they are aware that they live in bear country and that such instances are not uncommon.

“In a sense, we’re infringing on their territory.” We’re their visitors. These things will happen. This is a condensed version of the information.