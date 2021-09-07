In Color Footage, An Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Is Resurrected.

Colorization has returned century-old footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger in captivity to life, providing a tantalizing sight of the now-extinct beast.

Because of its striped coat, the wolf-like thylacine was known as the Tasmanian tiger and inhabited Australia and New Guinea until it died out around 85 years ago.

Only around a dozen bits of footage showing the elusive beast — totaling approximately three minutes of silent, black-and-white film – are believed to have survived.

The longest of these rare snippets, an 80-second footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger, Benjamin, has now been colorized, according to the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia.

The tape was given to Samuel Francois-Steininger of Composite Films in Paris, who finished the meticulous colorization process in over 200 hours.

The footage was “amazing” for its age, but “extremely difficult to colorize because, apart from the animal, there were few things in the frame,” Francois-Steininger said on the archive’s website.

“And there were a lot of details because of the picture’s resolution and quality – the fur was dense, and a lot of hair had to be drawn and animated,” he continued.

The carnivorous marsupial can be seen walking around a small enclosure, lying down, smelling, and scratching, its sandy brown coat accented by broad dark stripes.

It was issued on Tuesday to coincide with Australia’s National Threatened Species Day, which is commemorated every year on September 7 to honor Benjamin’s death on that date in 1936.

David Fleay shot the tape in December 1933 at the now-defunct Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, where the naturalist was allegedly bitten on the buttocks while recording.