In Colombia, bird watching for peace is a popular pastime.

Two young girls are debating whether it’s “Tiranus melancholicus” or “Pyrocephalus rubinus” while a bird perches on a telegraph pole.

“Rubinus,” a sparrow with a vivid red breast, is the solution.

This ornithological debate among indigenous children might appear strange in the heart of Colombia, among the lush mountains of Planadas.

Around 30 individuals, adults and children, are taking part in a day of bird watching, their eyes scouring the mountain.

The effort attempts to create peace in Tolima, a department destroyed by the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC50-year )’s conflict on the government.

Planadas has rediscovered quiet five years after a historic peace treaty ended the violence, while certain war wounds remain.

Camilo Enciso, founder of the ASOPEP group for ecological producers in Planadas, which promotes the bird watching project, said, “The birds offer an occasion for us to mix.”

Former FARC insurgents’ children are among those present, as are their parents, who live in a “reincorporation” camp that assists them in reintegrating into civilian life.

There are also Nasa indigenous people who have long served as army auxiliaries, as well as peasant families that have borne the brunt of the conflict’s violence.

People greet each other at the start of the day, but they do not mix much. The stroll then begins, and everyone’s eyes is drawn upwards.

Colorful birds sitting on branches quickly draw everyone’s attention, igniting conversations and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.

“What happens here is unique,” an ornithologist who has come to help the research, Diego Calderon, said.

Calderon, a FARC hostage in 2004, remarked, “Being at peace with nature enables us to be at peace with ourselves and others.”

“Watching birds allows residents to see their home in a new light, while also enhancing its ecological and tourist value.”

“I used to eat hummingbirds that I killed with my blowpipe. Now I see them with my kids, who are learning about the diversity of our gardens and woodlands “a Nasa leader, Justiniano Paya, remarked

Neira, a 32-year-old mother of two and former FARC member, admits to “difficulties” adjusting to civilian life, but says the experience has been “very rewarding.”

“Birds bring people together, and they teach us to protect what we have,” she continued.

“Reconciliation is being established step by step,” said ASOPEP project manager Mayra Luz Ruiz Nedira.

ASOPOP is working on a new project to provide value to a region that has been inaccessible due to the violence for a long time: coffee.

