In China’s coal region, 15 people have died as a result of heavy rain and flooding.

At least 15 people died in north China’s Shanxi province earlier this month as a result of exceptionally severe rain and flooding, according to local officials, after the normally dry region received three months’ worth of rain in a week.

The flooding struck the coal-rich landlocked region during a statewide energy shortage, and just after catastrophic floods in northern Henan province killed more than 300 people in July.

At least 60 coal mines in the province, which is one of China’s top coal-producing regions, were forced to close temporarily due to the floods, but all but four have since reopened, according to local emergency management official Wang Qirui.

According to Wang, the extreme weather destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings, while another 18,000 were “seriously damaged.”

He continued, “Fifteen individuals died as a result of the accident, and three people are still missing.”

According to Wang, the floods have affected at least 1.75 million people across the province, with 120,000 safely evacuated.

Local state daily Shanxi Evening News published photos on Tuesday showing traffic cops carrying youngsters on their backs while wading through waist-deep water after many vehicles became stuck.

In just five days last week, Shanxi got more than three times the average monthly rainfall for October, according to the provincial administration, with precipitation breaking records in many locations.

This year, China has been plagued by catastrophic flooding in several locations.

Thousands Chinese people were forced to flee their homes in the Hubei and Sichuan provinces this summer due to severe rain.

Last month, record rains in central China’s Henan province killed over 300 people, equivalent to a year’s worth of rain in three days.

Extreme weather events, such as massive floods and devastating droughts, are becoming more likely as a result of climate change, according to experts.