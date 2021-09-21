In Canada’s election, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are expected to win a third term.

Canadians have come home. According to television network estimates, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be elected on Monday in highly contested elections against a rookie conservative leader.

However, with surveys set to be released until the next morning, it was unclear whether his party had secured an absolute majority of seats in parliament, allowing him to push through his agenda without opposition backing.

Trudeau called the election last month in the hopes of turning a successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout – one of the greatest in the world – into a new mandate to lead the country out of the pandemic.

However, following a tumultuous five weeks of campaigning, the election appeared to be headed for a repetition of the 2019 general election, which saw the one-time golden kid of Canadian politics cling to power while losing his majority in parliament.

Late in the campaign, when most public health precautions were lifted this summer, a surprising rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variation confused the waters further.

Trudeau had stated that he felt “serene” after voting in Montreal.

He told AFP, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their daughters, “We worked extremely hard during this campaign, and Canadians are making a crucial choice.”

Trudeau, who is 49 years old, has survived more difficult political battles.

But, after six years in power, his administration was exhibiting symptoms of exhaustion, and he faced an uphill battle to persuade Canadians to support his Liberals after falling short of the lofty expectations set by his overwhelming victory in 2015.

AFP correspondents witnessed long lines outside polling places in several major cities. Anyone in line after polling booths closed will be allowed to vote, according to Elections Canada.

Douglas O’Hara, 73, who voted in Trudeau’s Papineau electoral constituency in Montreal, expressed his disappointment with the prime minister.

Although he believes Trudeau performed a “half-decent job” controlling the epidemic, he recalls Trudeau promising not to vote until the outbreak had passed.

“Then he calls an election as soon as he gets a chance (when) he thinks he’ll gain a majority,” O’Hara said. “I’m convinced he lied to us.”

Kai Anderson, 25, said Canada’s pandemic response was her “number one” concern in Ottawa. She remarked, “I think the prime minister did a wonderful job managing the pandemic.”

Liz Maier, 72, of Vancouver, expressed her desire for a.