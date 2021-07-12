In California’s fight against wildfires, goats are unlikely allies.

If they choose to take it, their mission is simple: graze.

Goats are an unusual but growingly popular weapon in California’s battle against the annual wildfires that ravage the western US state.

A herd of 80 ungulates was deployed to a mountainous stretch of ground in Glendale, just outside of Los Angeles, on a recent hot July morning.

They’d been munching away for the past ten days or more, clearing away bone-dry foliage that could catch fire and harm the nearby homes.

Their work appears at a critical juncture. Last year’s flames were the worst in California’s modern history, scorching more than four million acres (1.6 million hectares).

Officials fear that months of enormous infernos will become the norm as a result of climate change and a severe drought.

As a result, any assistance is greatly appreciated.

Glendale fire marshal Jeffrey Ragusa said, “We started hearing a lot about goats, both from community residents, other fire departments, and other cities.”

“And the more we looked into it, the more we understood how successful they can be, as well as how eco-friendly they can be.”

The goats’ strong appetite is beneficial in two ways.

Eating potentially flammable vegetation slows the spread of fire and provides a convenient path for firefighters to “protect the residences in a safer environment” if a fire breaks out, according to Ragusa.

Of fact, the animals represent only a minor part of the overall plan to combat the threat of wildfires.

However, their assistance can be beneficial, easing the burden on overworked human contractors who build buffer zones by removing vegetation – often manually, in blistering heat and steep terrain – before and throughout increasingly protracted fire seasons.

“Personnel injury is always a possibility,” Ragusa warned.

With a smile, he said, “I haven’t seen a goat trip yet.”

Sage Environmental Group, a company that specializes in habitat restoration and environmental planning, brought the goats to Glendale to graze.

Alissa Cope, the company’s founder, started introducing goats into her business five years ago and now owns roughly 400 of them.

The technique comes with a risk: if left to their own devices, goats will eat everything in their path.

“We keep a careful eye on them,” she explained. “If we believe they are overgrazing in a certain region – which is essentially the disadvantage of utilizing goats – we would purposefully shift them,” she says, using electric fences or luring them with hay.

Cope says the goats are paid well for their work, but he won't tell how much.