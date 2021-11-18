In Brazil, remains of a’very rare’ dinosaur species have been discovered.

Researchers unearthed the remains of a toothless, two-legged dinosaur species that lived 70 million years ago in Brazil, calling it a “extremely unusual” find.

A theropod is a tiny dinosaur that reached approximately a meter (three feet) long and 80 centimeters (two and a half feet) tall. Theropods are thought to have been mostly predators.

The new species, Berthasaura leopoldinae, has a beak-like mouth but no teeth, which is intriguing.

The paleontologists who made the discovery remarked in a statement posted by Brazil’s National Museum, “That was a big surprise.”

They published their results in the journal Nature, describing the find as “one of the most complete Cretaceous dinosaurs yet discovered in Brazil.”

“The toothless part raises questions about what kind of nutrition this animal had,” one of the study’s authors, Geovane Alves Souza, said.

“However, this does not rule out the possibility that it ate meat. Many birds, such as falcons and buzzards, use their beaks to devour meat. Most likely, it was an omnivore forced to eat anything it could in a harsh habitat.” Between 2011 and 2014, the fossilized skeleton was discovered along a rural road in the southern state of Parana.

It was discovered to be an altogether new species that existed between 70 million and 80 million years ago, according to analysis.

The species was named after Bertha Lutz, a renowned Brazilian scientist and feminist who died in 1976, and Maria Leopoldina, a patron of the sciences in the 19th century.