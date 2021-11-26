In Black Friday protests, Extinction Rebellion targets Amazon.

In what they called synchronized global Black Friday sales protests, activists from the Extinction Rebellion organization blockaded more than a dozen delivery centers of online retail giant Amazon in the United Kingdom.

Hundreds of activists from the environmental movement, known as XR, surrounded the company’s largest UK warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, as well as facilities across England responsible for almost half of the company’s deliveries in the UK.

On the busiest day of the year for Amazon, the organization claimed to have targeted distribution centers in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The disruptive protests were held “to fight one of the world’s largest firms’ exploitative and environmentally damaging business methods,” according to a statement released by XR.

At least 13 people were arrested at three of the locations.

Five of them were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing at an Amazon plant in Kent, southeast England, while two men and two women were held in Manchester on charge of public annoyance.

The demonstrators formed human chains and displayed banners with phrases like “Amazon crime,” “Infinite growth, finite world,” and “Black Friday abuses people and planet” to block the gates to the UK sites using bamboo constructions and so-called lock-on devices.

The activists said they arrived at the sites about 0400 GMT and planned to stay for at least 48 hours. The locations include Newcastle, Manchester, and Bristol, as well as London.

“The action is designed to raise attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally disastrous business methods, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday,” according to an XR spokeswoman.

“The blockade is part of an international campaign by XR to highlight Amazon’s ‘crimes’ by targeting 15 Amazon distribution centers in the UK, US, Germany, and the Netherlands.”

The protest is the latest by the activist network, which was founded in the United Kingdom in 2018 and often utilizes civil disobedience to highlight government inaction on climate change, despite facing public reaction on occasion.

Glasgower Eleanor Harris took part in the Dunfermline roadblock.

“Either by changing to meet the difficulties we now face or by destroying our global environments and society, the era of exploitative throw-away capitalism will soon be finished,” she warned.

Amazon, according to a spokeswoman, takes its duties “extremely seriously,” including a pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2040.

Amazon, according to a spokeswoman, takes its duties "extremely seriously," including a pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2040.

"We realize there's always more to be done, so we'll keep inventing and investing."