In a’very rare’ case, a dog is recovering after contracting COVID from its owners.

COVID has been detected in a pet dog in the United Kingdom, according to health officials.

According to a UK government press release, “all available information suggests that the dog caught the illness from its owners who had previously tested positive for COVID.”

Following tests on November 3, the dog’s illness was confirmed by Christine Middlemiss, the United Kingdom’s top veterinary officer.

At the time, the pet was being treated for an unrelated disease and is now claimed to be healing at home.

There is no proof that the dog infected its owners with the sickness.

“Infected dogs are quite rare, and they normally only show minimal clinical indications and recover in a matter of days,” Middlemiss said in a statement. “There is no conclusive proof that pets transmit the virus to humans directly.”

“We will continue to keep a close eye on this scenario and will update our advice to pet owners if things change.”

COVID can sometimes transfer from people to dogs, according to Dr Katherine Russell, a specialist medical epidemiologist at the UK’s Health Security Agency, and owners should wash their hands frequently, “particularly before and after contact with animals.”

As of October 26, the Food and Drug Administration in the United States has declared that routine COVID testing of pets is not advised.

“There is currently no evidence that animals are a source of COVID-19 infection in the United States,” it says on its website. The risk of pets spreading the virus is considered low based on the limited information known to date.” The virus “may transfer from people to animals, including pets, in specific instances, especially during close contact,” according to the FDA. If a member of the family falls ill, separate that individual from the rest of the family, including dogs and other animals.” If you suspect your pet has COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided advice on what to do. Instead of going to the clinic, people should phone their veterinarian.

Authorities in Michigan announced the first instance of COVID in a domestic animal last month, in the form of a shorthair cat from Ingham County.

The cat, like the dog in the UK, is thought to have caught the sickness from its owners. It had, according to health officials. This is a condensed version of the information.