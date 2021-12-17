In Australia, scientists discover the first ‘true’ millipede with almost 1,300 legs.

Scientists have discovered the world’s first “genuine” millipede, with over a thousand legs. It surpasses the previous millipede record, which stood at 750 legs.

According to the authors of the research revealing the discovery, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, millipedes have been on Earth for nearly 400 million years. Mille means “thousand” and ped means “foot,” so the term millipede literally means “a thousand feet.” This is a bit of a misnomer, as no millipede has ever been discovered with more than 750 legs. The Illacme plenipes from California currently holds the record for having the most legs.

The unique “super-elongated” millipede was discovered 60 meters (200 feet) below in a mineral exploration drill hole in Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Province, according to Nature Publishing Group. The “pale, thread-like” creature, discovered in August 2020, is 95.7 mm long, eyeless, and has a cone-shaped head with antennae and a beak. It possesses an incredible 1,306 legs, considerably outnumbering the previous record holder or any other animal for that matter.

“I counted three times and it took approximately an hour,” one of the study’s authors, Paul Marek of Virginia Tech, told CNN.

The Eumillipes Persephone was given that name by the researchers, with “eu” referring to the Greek term “true” and “Persephone” referring to the Greek goddess of the underworld.

The researchers noted, “The genus is named after the first real millipede with more than 1,000 legs.” “The species name is derived from Persephone, the Greek underworld goddess who was originally from the surface but was brought to the underworld by Hades.” The E. Persephone is only distantly related to the previous record holder from California, according to DNA analysis. According to Nature Publishing Group, the researchers believe that the enormous number of segments and legs in both record holders allows the critters to “create pushing forces” to assist them move in their dirt homes.

"The unusual number of legs in the instance of E. persephone and its micro-cavernous habitat may be related with a similar search for restricted resources in its "micro-cave"-like interstitial home," the researchers stated. "In the narrow cavities of such a habitat, short legs are likely favorable, and potentially compensated for by an increase in their number, which would maintain pushing power." The "surprising" discovery elevates the Eastern Goldfields Province to "exceptional" status.