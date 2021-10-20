In Australia, a Malaysian trans woman says she feels “safe and free.”

A prominent Malaysian transgender entrepreneur accused of insulting Islam in her home country said she was “secure, happy, and free” in Australia on Wednesday.

Officials offered to assist Nur Sajat, a wealthy who owns a cosmetics company, in settling in the country.

“Because of my situation, Australia selected me. As a result, I did not submit an application for asylum in any other country “In a video interview with AFP from an unidentified location, she said.

“I was bullied and abused (in Malaysia). This was recognized by the Australian government “she stated

The case of Sajat has raised concerns about the deteriorating climate for LGBT persons in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where officials are increasingly cracking down on the group and pushing to toughen related laws.

She was charged earlier this year after attending a religious function in women’s clothing in 2018. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison or a fine.

Separate allegations of impeding and threatening a public official have been filed against her, which she denies.

The entrepreneur stated that Australian officials had been in frequent contact with her, but she did not elaborate on how she arrived in Australia from Thailand earlier this month.

The Department of Home Affairs in Canberra has stated that it does not comment on particular cases due to privacy considerations.

The 36-year-old said she fled to Thailand earlier this year after being “abused and tortured inhumanely” by Malaysian religious officials.

In September, Thai authorities arrested her for having an invalid passport, but she was eventually released on bond.

“Because I didn’t feel happy, I made the decision to run away. (I was) not at liberty, “she stated

“In Australia, there is freedom and gender equality,” Sajat continued.

She did not share the details of her stay, including her particular location in Sydney, but she did confirm that she was under coronavirus quarantine.

Sajat stated she would stay in Australia and work in the gold and cosmetics industries.

She stated, “I want to reestablish my business empire here.”

Sajat further stated that she will not return to Malaysia because “people like me” there are “abused and intimidated.”

Sajat’s case was not unique, according to Thilaga Sulathireh, co-founder of Malaysian transgender activism group Justice for Sisters.

“Because of Malaysia’s increasingly oppressive atmosphere, many LGBTIQ persons have migrated and uprooted their lives,” she said.

The population of the country is 32 million, with ethnic Malay Muslims accounting for more than half of the population.

There is also a dual legal system in place, with Islamic criminal and family laws in effect. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.