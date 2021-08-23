In Asia, US Vice President Harris promises to maintain a “enduring engagement.”

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris promised “enduring engagement” in Asia, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the area in the aftermath of the US pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover.

The extreme Islamists’ quick return to power a week ago, as well as desperate pictures of hundreds attempting to flee, have placed a pall over America’s status as a global superpower.

However, during a visit to Singapore, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to Vietnam, Harris insisted that the US could be trusted.

“Our administration is committed to long-term involvement in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific,” Harris said at a joint press conference with Singapore’s prime minister.

“I’m here because the United States is a world leader, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore said the vice president’s “reassurances on American goals in the region and around the world” were appreciated.

After the chaotic Trump era, US President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to re-establish partnerships in Asia and portray Washington as a stabilizing force in the face of escalating Chinese aggression.

However, observers say the Taliban’s takeover of power and the quick fall of US-trained Afghan forces have raised new questions about the US’s reliance.

There have been images of pandemonium at Kabul airport as tens of thousands of Afghans attempt to exit a country now ruled by the Taliban, who are known for their ruthless rule from 1996 to 2001.

As US forces try to evacuate Americans, other foreigners, and Afghan allies from Kabul, Harris is being chastised for being tone deaf in going forward with a trip to Vietnam.

The scenario has drawn analogies to the tragedy in Saigon in 1975, when US helicopters transported the last evacuees off the embassy roof as Viet Cong soldiers neared.

The trip, according to US sources, was planned long before the Afghan crisis and is focused on Washington’s larger strategic aims in Asia.

Harris arrived in the city-state on Sunday and started her official duties the following day.

She spoke with Lee as the US and Singapore inked accords on cyber dangers, climate change, and the epidemic of the coronavirus.

She was also formally received at the president’s official mansion, where she was inspected by a guard of honour and given an orchid named after her, as is customary for a visiting dignitary.

Later, she would speak to US sailors aboard the visiting USS Tulsa at Changi Naval Base.