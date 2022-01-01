In Argentina, a Jaguar was released to help endangered species.

Jatobazinho, an endangered jaguar, was released into a national park in Argentina on Friday as part of a scheme to increase its numbers.

According to the environmental nonprofit Rewilding Argentina, which is driving the operation, this was the ninth jaguar released into Ibera National Park this year, but the first adult male.

Jatobazinho has dark fur with black markings and weighs around 90 kilos (200 pounds).

After crossing a river from Paraguay, he first emerged in 2018 at a rural school in Brazil, looking emaciated and sickly.

The large cat was kept for a year in a Brazilian animal shelter before being transferred to a jaguar reintroduction site in Argentina’s northeast Corrientes region, where the species had been extinct for 70 years.

As the jaguar left its confinement and entered the outdoors, Sebastian Di Martino, a scientist with Rewilding Argentina, explained, it needed to be calm and relaxed.

“A stressed animal can become lost and end up anywhere,” he explained.

He claimed that while in captivity, these jaguars were given live food because they needed to learn how to hunt.

There is enough of wildlife for them to eat in the Ibera park, such as deer.

A GPS tracker worn by the jaguars allows them to be tracked.

A female that was born in the reintroduction center will be released soon.

Three wild jaguars from Paraguay and two more raised in captivity in Uruguay and Brazil are also expected to arrive at the park.

Jaguars are only found in North America.

When Europeans arrived in the 15th century, there were an estimated 100,000 jaguars, with habitat ranging from semi-desert parts of North America to tropical forests of South America.

According to conservation groups, deforestation has reduced the jaguar population in South America by up to 25% in the last 20 years.