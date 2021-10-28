In Antarctica, a ‘Killing Field’ of mummified penguins has been discovered.

In Antarctica, a massive penguin graveyard has been discovered, with hundreds of mummified penguins strewn across the ground. One explorer described the scene as a “killing field.”

Up to 15 mummified penguins per square yard have been discovered in some regions.

Chinese scientists uncovered the strange discovery in 2016, and it has since been the topic of the Discovery series Secrets In The Ice.

According to a report published in 2020, Antarctica is home to an estimated 5.77 million breeding pairs of penguins. Five of the 18 penguin species can be found on the continent, with four more on sub-Antarctic islands.

The mummified penguins were discovered on the long peninsula of East Antarctica. They were stranded on a barren stretch of land. It was unknown what had happened to them.

"Hundreds of small penguin bodies heaped on top of one other," science communicator Anthony Morgan, who is part of the team examining the deaths, stated in Secrets In The Ice. What happened here is incredibly upsetting; what happened?" It's referred to as a mass casualty occurrence when hundreds of these little creatures are mummified and stacked on top of each other in one location." "It's a killing field of penguins," said adventurer Meagan McGrath, who also collaborated on the video. That's unusual. What's stranger is that they've all been mummified.