In an Ivermectin warning, a charity posts an alarming photo of a dog with dilated pupils.

Because of harmful effects such as blindness, a horse charity has advised people to keep their pet dogs and cats away from ivermectin-based horse deworming medicines.

Ivermectin became well-known during the COVID pandemic because it was controversially promoted as a possible cure for those affected.

The medicine can be found in a variety of forms. Some formulations are used to treat parasite illnesses in humans, while others are used to cure horses and other animals of worms.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the medicine is only well tolerated when administered in suitable doses in approved settings (CDC).

Even if dogs lick or ingest a small amount of ivermectin-based horse deworming medicine, the substance can cause abrupt onset blindness and other symptoms, according to the British Horse Society.

“Be aware that some dogs belonging to certain breeds, such as Collies, can be more susceptible to ivermectin-based wormers, and these dogs can show signs of poisoning even when a small amount is consumed,” the club stated on Facebook on Wednesday.

“If you fear your pet has eaten equine wormer or they appear unwell after being around your horse during worming, seek assistance from your veterinarian.”

After eating a small amount of horse dewormer that a horse had vomited out, a dog from the Red Bluff Veterinary Clinic in California developed acute blindness and dilated pupils, according to the charity. The dog was able to recover.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

When deworming a horse, the charity encouraged owners to keep dogs and cats away of the area, clean up any spills, carefully dispose of used deworming syringes and safely store unused ones, and restrict access to stables until they were cleaned.

While some ivermectin formulations may be used as a heartworm medicine in cats and dogs, when doses are too high, it can cause catastrophic neurological side effects, according to the American veterinary group VCA Hospitals.

Ivermectin can induce a “shock-like reaction” in certain dogs, according to VCA Hospitals, which advises owners. This is a condensed version of the information.