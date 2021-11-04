In an early Black Friday sale, Walmart slashes prices on Apple AirPods, TVs, laptops, and more.

Walmart’s first early Black Friday sale is now online, offering discounts on a variety of computers, TVs, headphones, and other electrical devices.

Throughout November, the retailer will host a number of events, each of which will focus on a different item category. For example, there will be one later this month that focuses just on lifestyle product discounts.

However, the present deal is primarily focused on technology. This event began on November 3 and will run until November 7, giving you plenty of time to see what’s on offer.

In fact, The Washington Newsday already compiled a list of some of the finest offers, including Samsung Chromebooks, Galaxy earphones, and even vacuum cleaners, that you can discover here. However, since then, a few additional Black Friday deals have begun to appear on the website.

Early Black Friday TV Deals at Walmart

A Sceptre 50-inch Ultra HD TV, for example, is currently on sale for $248, down from $328. You can save an additional $200 if you choose the Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV, but it will cost you back $847.99, so you’ll have to pick which option best fits your budget.

Early Black Friday Gaming Deals at Walmart

Meanwhile, gamers can shop at Walmart for a number of powerful laptops, including one from EVOO gaming. It has a 144-hz monitor, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, and it costs $999.

If that’s a little too much, you can get a cheaper model from the same manufacturer (for $689.99), but it will obviously have fewer features. A Lenovo Flex laptop has been reduced in price to $399, and the Acer Spin 3 has been reduced in price to $529 (it was originally offered for $699).

If you prefer a desktop environment and are in the market for a new monitor, the LG 32-inch UltraGear is currently on sale. This monitor boasts a QHD resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and the ability to run. This is a condensed version of the information.