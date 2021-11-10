In Adorable Photos, an Abandoned Bear Cub Finds a New Home in North Carolina.

Several cute photographs of an abandoned black bear baby relaxing into its new home have been published by a North Carolina museum.

Officials from the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission rescued the 61-pound, 9-month-old female cub outside of Asheville in September, but judged she was unfit for release.

The bear was behaving in a way that indicated she would be unable to live in the wild. So, in late September, administrators reached an agreement with the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, which is 5 miles from downtown.

The cub is now part of the museum’s black bear habitat, which also includes three other adult black bears, Mimi, Gus, and Yona, who are 17, 15, and 12 years old, respectively.

Little Bear got her name because she is so much smaller than the other bears in the museum. Gus, for example, is about seven times the weight of Little Bear, weighing in at around 415 pounds.

There are also rescued lemurs and endangered red wolves, as well as 60 other species, at the museum.

“We’re thrilled about the prospect of rescuing this bear from a bad environment and finding her a new home.” In a statement, Sherry Samuels, the museum’s head of animal care, said, “We hope she can prosper and enjoy her life in a safe environment with other bears.”

Little Bear was placed in quarantine after arriving to the museum, and a veterinary team examined her from head to toe.

To ensure that her internal organs were functioning normally, the team performed blood tests and an ultrasound scan. Vaccinations were also given to her.

Little Bear was gradually introduced to Gus, Mimi, and Yona after she had finished her quarantine period.

Because black bears are solitary by nature, the animal care team at the museum made sure to keep an eye on her during the process. On November 8, Little Bear was given full access to the bear habitat.

In a statement, Carrie Heinonen, the museum’s CEO and president, stated, “There are few things more thrilling at the Museum than the introduction of a new species like this bear.”

“As a conservation and animal welfare organization, we’re happy and proud to offer her a. This is a condensed version of the information.