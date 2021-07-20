In a Yemeni town besieged by rebels, the only food available for Eid is chicken.

Fadel al-Sbei feeds two hens to be slaughtered for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, in the courtyard of his poor home in Taez, a Yemeni town surrounded by Huthi rebels.

As a dispatch rider, the father of six makes only two dollars per day, putting the goat, mutton, camel, and beef customarily served during Eid out of reach.

He is not alone in a country where a brutal war has engulfed the populace in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

Many Yemenis live in abject poverty, and many people in Taez have left the livestock markets empty-handed as the Yemeni riyal has plummeted in all government-controlled areas.

Fadel told AFP, “The situation is quite awful.” “I went to the market to acquire sacrifice animals, but everything was prohibitively expensive. I was unable to purchase anything.

“Sheep and goats are sold for 150,000 to 200,000 riyals ($150 to $200). I had to buy chicken for Eid,” bemoaned Fadel, who claimed they were all he could afford at 20,000 riyals each.

“Even clothes are too expensive, and I was unable to purchase any. He stated, “Life is terribly challenging.”

In areas under government control, the Yemeni riyal fell to its lowest level against the dollar in more than seven years of fighting this month. One dollar buys more than 1,000 riyals in such locations.

Taez, which has been under siege since 2015, is one of the areas hardest hit by the fighting that began in 2014.

The town, which is surrounded by mountains and has a population of roughly 600,000 people, has been ruthlessly bombarded by rebel troops.

“The costs are insane, utterly insane,” said Mohammed al-Sharaabi, a Taez native.

“Goats cost between 150,000 and 200,000 riyals, therefore we can’t afford them… Because of the financial crisis and the strength of the dollar and the Saudi riyal, purchasing animals for sacrifice is difficult this year.

“We’re in a sorry state.”

According to the UN World Food Programme, five million people are on the verge of famine, with 50,000 people in Yemen living in famine-like conditions – the first time such critical levels of hunger have been reached in two years.

According to the World Food Programme, food costs have increased by 200 percent since the start of the war, with 80 percent of Yemenis now relying on international aid.

The war in Yemen began in 2014, when Huthi rebels overthrew Saudi Arabia-backed soldiers loyal to the country's capital, Sanaa.