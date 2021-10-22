In a well-known South African park, an elephant kills a suspected poacher.

According to officials, a suspected poacher was crushed to death by an elephant in South Africa’s renowned Kruger National Park (KNP).

In a “intelligence-driven operation” in Kruger’s Stolsnek area on Thursday, rangers discovered the body of a suspected poacher, according to a park spokesperson.

According to the spokeswoman, rangers discovered the corpse after following traces on the ground.

Officials believe the individual was killed by an elephant and then abandoned by his companions.

“No animal was killed in the immediate vicinity,” claimed Isaac Phaahla, the spokesperson. “Poachers are still being warned by KNP management that hunting illegally in the KNP is dangerous. Criminals risk losing their life as well as their freedom.” According to South African news station News24, the search for the alleged poacher began when rangers received a call on their emergency line reporting a body in the park.

The person who made the call didn’t provide authorities the specific location of the body, but he did give them a few hints.

“Except for that body, nothing was discovered. Because of the type of his injuries, we suspect he was trampled by elephants “According to News24, Phaahla stated.

“Last year, we had a similar event where a man, suspected poacher, was eaten by lions and just his skull was discovered.”

Although no rifle or other weapon was found near the body, officials suspect the deceased guy was a poacher because he was discovered in one of the park’s forbidden sections, according to the spokeswoman.

Officials believe the person who called to inform authorities of the man’s death may have been an accomplice of the alleged poacher, according to Phaahla. It’s possible that the potential accomplice contacted because they wanted the body located.

The Kruger National Park, in northern South Africa, is one of the continent’s major game reserves.

The park spans approximately two million hectares and is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including the Big Five: lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, and buffalos.

Poaching is a concern to wildlife in the KNP, as it is in many other African national parks and reserves, with many people looking for ivory from elephant tusks or other sources.