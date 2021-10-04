In a warming world, a half-degree difference can make a big difference.

Although a difference of half a degree Celsius may not seem like much, climate experts argue that a planet that has warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius above 19th-century levels vs 2C might mean the difference between life and death.

The number of individuals who will be subjected to extreme heat waves will more than double if the Earth temperature rises by 2 degrees Celsius. Water scarcity would affect a quarter of a billion extra people.

The Arctic Ocean will be ice-free just once every ten years, rather than once every century.

Countries that signed the Paris Agreement pledged to keep global temperature rises well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, despite the fact that global temperatures are now 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Even if current pledges to reduce emissions are met, the world will still warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the UN.

Here’s what the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we can expect if the world warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, or more.

Maximum temperatures in some locations will rise by three degrees if the climate warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius, and four degrees if global warming hits 2 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves that currently occur once every decade will become four times more likely at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and nearly six times more likely at 2 degrees Celsius.

Extreme hot periods, which occur once every 50 years now, are approximately nine times more likely at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and 40 times more likely at 4 degrees Celsius.

More people will be affected: the percentage of humanity exposed to extreme heatwaves at least once every five years rises from 14 percent at 1.5 degrees Celsius to 37 percent at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall will increase at higher latitudes, north and south of the equator, as well as in the tropics and some monsoon zones, as a result of global warming.

Precipitation would certainly become scarcer in sub-tropical zones, boosting the risk of drought.

Extreme precipitation events are now 1.3 times more probable and 7% more intense than they were before global warming.

Extreme rain, snowfall, and other precipitation events will be 10% heavier and 1.5 times more likely as the world warms by 1.5 degrees.

Droughts are twice as likely in drought-prone areas in a 1.5°C world, and four times as likely in a 4°C one.

An additional 200-250 million people would be spared catastrophic water shortages if average global temperatures were capped at 1.5°C rather than 2°C.

Drought reduction would also lessen the danger of associated disasters like wildfires.

In a world that has warmed by two degrees.