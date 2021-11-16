In a virtual Xi Summit, Biden calls for “guardrails” against conflict.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping of China launched a virtual summit Monday with a request for better communication and “guardrails” to avoid war.

Biden said they need to build “guardrails” to “guarantee that the competitiveness between our countries does not veer into war, whether deliberate or unintended,” while speaking to Xi on a television screen from the White House.

He stated that they would have a “frank” conversation.

Xi, speaking from Beijing, referred to Biden as “my old friend,” but stated that the two adversaries must cooperate more closely.

“Communication and collaboration between China and the United States must improve,” he said.

Th