In a viral video, a TikTok Mermaid talks about working with a playful octopus.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 1.2 million times on TikTok, a professional mermaid describes what it’s like to work with an octopus. Madison Cashio, a Blue Zoo employee in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted a video of herself cleaning the tank while Octavia, the octopus, interacts with her.

“Working with an octopus is like… hello… hey… play with me,” Cashio says in the 33-second video, which shows him scrubbing artificial coral in the aquarium. Octavia reaches out with her tentacles and grabs Cashio’s shoulder before attempting to “hold hands.” https://www.tiktok.com/@madic spirit/video/7022753945932107014?lang=en&is copy url=0&is from webapp=v1&sender device=pc&sender web id=7022888953377490438 Octavia arrived at the aquarium with two lost tentacles, according to Cashio, who characterizes herself as a saltwater aquarist, scuba diver, and professional mermaid. She claimed that the octopus was first wary of her, but that after roughly a month, they had gained trust.

Octopuses are said to be extremely clever creatures. In April, scientists published evidence that suggested they have dreams. After an octopus named Heidi was observed changing color while sleeping, researchers discovered that this activity was linked to different sleep phases.

They discovered that “quiet sleep” was related with pale skin and closed pupils, whereas “active sleep” was associated with skin color and texture changes, as well as rapid eye movement. This active state is recognized in humans as REM (rapid eye movement) and is linked to the dreaming period of sleep.

Octopuses can earn rewards by completing mazes and chores. They can hunt and defend themselves with tools, and each tentacle appears to move independently of the creature’s brain.

They’re also considered to be able to distinguish certain humans.

“Octavia has bonded to me, and I genuinely love our time together now that she sees me as a caregiver and trusts me,” Cashio wrote in a TikTok comment. “She’s a real sweetheart.” Sarah McCluskey, a TikTok user, asks Cahsio how she thinks about octopuses being kept in captivity, knowing how intelligent they are, in a comment on the post. Octavia’s tentacle tips were missing, according to Cashio. “So, if we don’t get her, I take it this way.” This is a condensed version of the information.